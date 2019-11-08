Megyn Kelly Returns to Work Less Than a Year After Leaving NBC

Megyn Kelly is back at work and this time she's on a new platform.

After officially leaving NBC this past January, it looks like the 48-year-old journalist might be turning her Instagram account into a new reporting platform.

"Launching my Instagram with an exclusive interview of the woman just fired after the leak of a hot mic moment by ABC’s @ajrobach. But did ABC News target the right person?" Kelly captioned her video. "Follow along with me here @MegynKelly, for current stories and my insight in real time."

In the clip, a polished-looking Kelly says, "I'm here on my set and we just shot a really interesting interview."

She goes on to reference the "Amy Robach hot mic moment," referencing ABC staffer Robach, who was caught saying the network squashed a story about Jeffrey Epstein.

"The employee who marked that clip in the system and then moved on to CBS got fired this week because they suspected she leaked this thing to Project Veritas, which is the one that put it out there," Kelly claims. "We just sat down with her in an exclusive interview and we got the full story. And I think you're gonna be fascinated by it."

Kelly promises to post the interview on Instagram and YouTube, marking the first independent interview she's conducted since leaving NBC.

Kelly first signed on to a multi-million dollar deal with NBC to host her own talk show in 2017 after leaving Fox News. Mid-year Kelly kicked off Megyn Kelly Today, but the show endured a series of setbacks following controversial interviews, public feuds, and a blackface comment that ultimately led to the the show's cancellation. Kelly officially parted ways with NBC this past January.

Last month, she returend to TV for an interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, opening up about spending more time with her kids, Edward, 10, Yardley, 8, and Thatcher, 6.

"I'm mothering my own kids, and there's no substitute for that," she said. "I lost my dad when I was 15 years old, so I know... you don't get a do over... so I'm there and I'm enjoying it."

At the time, she added, "I'll get back on that horse soon, because this has been fun, so I'll probably get back out there, but right now, I'm still enjoying my day-to-day life with my family and friends."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Megyn Kelly Hints at a Comeback in First Interview Since NBC Exit Embed Code Restart

Megyn Kelly Reveals What She's Learned Since Leaving NBC in Fox News Interview

Megyn Kelly Flaunts Her Bikini Body While in the Bahamas

Charlize Theron Responds to Megyn Kelly's Praise of Her 'Bombshell' Role

Related Gallery