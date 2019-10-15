Megyn Kelly to Return to Fox News for Interview With Tucker Carlson

Megyn Kelly is returning to TV.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson announced on Monday's Tucker Carlson Tonight that he'll be interviewing Kelly on Wednesday. "She’s got a lot to say, and I hope you’ll watch," Carlson told viewers.

"Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence," Fox News said in a statement to Deadline. "Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her."

This will be Kelly's first time on Fox News since she left the cable news network in January 2017 to take a job with NBC. It also marks her first television appearance since she parted ways with NBC after receiving backlash for her comments made about those doing blackface on Halloween during an episode of her morning show, Megyn Kelly Today.

The interview announcement also comes just days after some of the first screenings of Bombshell, where Charlize Theron portrays Kelly amid the Roger Ailes scandal at Fox News. Kelly worked at the cable news network from 2004 to 2017 and started hosting her own show, The Kelly File, in October 2013.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Theron about Kelly speaking out in support of the 44-year-old actress playing her on the big screen.

"We try to, as actors and creative storytellers, we try to do all of this with integrity, so that was always where it came from," she said of playing Kelly. "For her to feel good about that, I'm sure it can't be easy for her, so I'm incredibly understanding."

Here's more with Theron, who's already receiving Oscar buzz for her role in Bombshell.

