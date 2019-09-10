Megyn Kelly's husband, Douglas Brunt, couldn't help but reminisce about their wedding day.

The CEO took to Twitter earlier this week to share a throwback photo of his and Kelly's 2008 wedding, after getting nostalgic while attending their friend, Guy Benson's, nuptials over the weekend.

"I love this amazing woman more every day. Years later, lots of laughs and blessed w/three beautiful kids.," Brunt, 48, tweeted. "Can’t imagine living this life with anyone else - wish I could slow it down."

The former Fox News and Today co-host then retweeted the wedding day photo, adding her own sweet note.

"You know how you sometimes think, 'I’m not going to find it. It may not happen for me'? Well it’s not true. Keep the faith," she wrote. "Work on making your own life full, with or w/out a partner. Then one day, someone like @DougBrunt walks in and *that* is your before and after."

After being married for 11 years, Kelly and Brunt are parents to three children: Edward, 9, Yardley, 8, and Thatcher, 6. For the past several months, Kelly has been keeping a low profile since her Today morning show was canceled last October.

Meanwhile, on Monday, another former Today show host, Tamron Hall, opened up about how she got "fired" by NBC.

Hall chose to leave NBC News after the network canceled Today’s Take in 2017, which she co-hosted with Al Roker, in favor of Kelly's since-canceled show. "I go into work one day. I left fired. 'Demoted' I guess is what they called it. I called it fired," Hall said on her new ABC daytime talk show. "Inside, I was falling apart. I had worked since I was 14."

For more on Kelly's departure from NBC, watch below.

