Mel B's vision is all right.

A source exclusively tells ET that Mel B is "perfectly fine" despite tabloid reports claiming she was rushed to the hospital because she was going blind. According to the source, Mel B went to two eye doctors on Friday after experiencing irritation in one of her eyes. The source says the singer was given eye drops and then left the doctors.

ET's source says that Mel B's recent visit to the doctor will not impact the Spice Girls' upcoming tour. In fact, the source says that the singer performed a private dress run show for family and friends on Sunday, ahead of Friday's tour kickoff. Mel B appeared to be in good spirits while sharing a video of her Scary Spice-themed nails on Instagram on Sunday.

"Getting glam ready for 'spice girls' dress run yipppeeee thank you @hairbymichellesultan and @yasminabmkup and @nailsbymh get it’s Show time ladies @melaniecmusic @therealgerihalliwell @emmaleebunton," she captioned the clip.

The Spice Girls' upcoming 13-date tour will start in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, and conclude on June 15 in London, England. While Mel B lives in Los Angeles, away from Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell, who all reside in the U.K., a source told ET last month that rehearsals were going great.

According to the source, Bunton, Chisholm and Halliwell had been rehearsing regularly together in London. Mel B recently joined the women in the U.K. after she spent over two weeks rehearsing solo in Los Angeles with a choreographer.

See more on the upcoming tour in the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

