Mel B has a brand new tell-all, and she's getting Brutally Honest.

The Spice Girl's memoir promises to reveal it all, from famous flames of her past, to the highs and lows that came with being part of one of the most famous girl groups of all time.

Mel B was able to get her story down on paper, but when it came to recording her audio book, her dyslexia got in the way. So, rather than record it herself, Mel decided to find the perfect voice to bring her story to life. With the help of Audible, Mel auditioned three different women for the gig, giving them juicy tidbits from her book to read aloud, like when her relationship with Eddie Murphy started to go "spectacularly wrong."

Though Mel B had dated celebrities before her relationship with Murphy, she notes in her book that the comedian was different than anyone she'd ever met, and that they "lived in two different worlds."

"He was Hollywood, old school," the excerpt reads. "I'm Leeds, comprehensive school. He was famous most of his life and had built himself his own private kingdom ... where he could look after and live with his family and friends. I had spent my life trying to break walls down. Eddie made me happier than any man I had ever met."

She says the two were ecstatic when they learned she was pregnant with their now 11-year-old daughter, Angel.

"When I got pregnant with Angel we jumped around his ensuite bathroom laughing and crying, bursting with the best news ever," the excerpt reads. "My family thought it was great because they had never seen me so completely blissed out. Every day I would wake up and he would tell me I was the most beautiful, incredible woman. I'd never felt so in love. So, why did it all go so spectacularly wrong?"

The singer announced she was pregnant with Angel in 2006, and said Murphy was the father. However, he later publicly declared that he would only believe he was the biological father if a paternity test was taken. Eventually, it was, and Murphy turned out to be the father.

Brutally Honest -- and the audiobook, exclusively on Audible -- releases on Nov. 27. Tune in to ET that day for our exclusive interview with Mel from London. Find out how to watch here, and see more on the mother of three in the video below.

