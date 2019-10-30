Melanie Griffith Poses in Lingerie and High Heels in Super Sexy Selfie

Melanie Griffith is proudly displaying her stunning figure.

On Tuesday, the 62-year-old movie star hopped on Instagram to post a mirror selfie featuring her wearing matching black lingerie and black heels while standing in her spacious closet. The post was in promotion of some pals who started a lingerie line called The Kit Undergarments, which she gushed about in the image's caption.

"So these 2 awesome, creative, incredibly chic stylists.. @sweetbabyjamie and @simoneharouche have started this amazing new lingerie line @thekitundergarments 💃🏼," she wrote. "I love everything they have made and btw want one of each! They also donate a portion of anything you buy to charity. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ FOLLOW THEM!!"

Over the summer, Griffith, who's also Dakota Johnson's mother, shared how she stays active, posting a glimpse of her intense workout with a clip on Instagram, which shows her doing some ab and arm work, lunges, cardio and lifting weights. The Oscar nominee's stamina was on full display in the video, which is set to Katy Perry's "California Gurls."

In the post's caption, Griffith provided a big endorsement to her trainer, Gunnar Peterson, writing, "Ok. I have been working out with Gunnar, ❤️, @gunnarfitness for 7 years. I ADORE THIS MAN!! He helps me keep my 50+11 year old body tight and strong," she captioned the clip. "He is also kind of my therapist.... @kaileygdavis 🙏🏻 and Brad💋💃🏼💋💋💋."

The celeb trainer soon commented: "Absolutely made my day! Wait, what? You're not 39 @melaniegriffith?"

Yesterday's lingerie post isn't the first time Griffith has proudly shown off her figure. In summer 2018, she was spotted vacationing off the coasts of Italy and France, where she rocked a black one-piece swimsuit with sheer cutouts. The following day she sported a colorful, patterned bikini.

See more on the Griffith below.

