Melanie Lynskey is sharing her relationship deal breaker -- and how she knew husband Jason Ritter was the one for her.

The couple met in 2013, became engaged in 2017 and wed in 2020. Lynskey and Ritter recently made headlines following a tearful joint interview, reflecting on the "messy" start of their relationship and how Ritter worked to overcome his alcoholism in those years.

Speaking with ET's Deidre Behar at the Yellowjackets' Paleyfest panel on Monday, Lynskey opened up about building an unbreakable bond with her now-husband.

"There was something about his willingness to have a conversation, always," she shared on the red carpet. "Even in our darkest and most difficult moments, which there were a few, he would always talk about it. He's always very willing to take responsibility and he's kind. He's kind to people. That's the most important thing to me."

She added, "He's very talented! I can't be with someone who's not talented. That's my big thing."

Outside of his acting roles, Ritter has taken to showing off his silly side on TikTok. The actor has amassed nearly 200,000 followers on the social media site, but Lynskey is not one of them.

"I don't understand it," she admitted. "Sometimes he'll show me a TikTok and I'll be like, 'I'm sure people think it's great, my love. I'm sure it's funny.' I don't know."

She does, however, appreciate his sense of humor IRL.

"He's very funny," she gushed.

The couple, who welcomed a daughter together in 2018, have co-starred in multiple projects over the years, including The Big Ask, We'll Never Have Paris and The Intervention. Ritter has also made appearances in The Last of Us (secretly -- as a clicker!), Candy and Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets season 2 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime, with episodes also available to stream early, starting Fridays on the Showtime app.

