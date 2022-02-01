Melanie Lynskey's husband, Jason Ritter, has joined the chat on fighting body shaming -- and his words are biting.

The actress, who is at the center of one of TV's must-watch new series, Yellowjackets, has shined a light on the body shaming she has been facing as she stars on the hit show. In January, she revealed in aRolling Stone interview that even a member of the show's production told her, "I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer." The person's comments spurred Lynskey's co-star, Juliette Lewis, to write a letter to the producers.

While social media can be a double-edged sword -- often providing a platform for trolls to criticize her -- it's offered Lynskey another medium to speak out against the very comments targeting her. "The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered," she recently tweeted in response to a since-deleted tweet. "Most egregious are the 'I care about her health!!' people…b*tch you don’t see me on my Peleton! [sic] You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy."

And if she needed any more backup, Ritter was there with a few more final words.

"If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else's body," he wrote, "they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun."

If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else’s body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun https://t.co/5UyaHmR4JS — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) January 29, 2022

While she fights the body chatter off-screen, Lynskey made a conscious effort to avoid it for her character, too.

"It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better,'" she told Rolling Stone. "I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to to [sic] watch it and be like, 'Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.' That representation is important."

Christina Ricci on Her Pregnancy and Upcoming Series ‘Yellowjackets’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Melanie Lynskey Says 'Yellowjackets' Co-Stars Defended Her on Set

'Yellowjackets' Bosses Talk Finale, Cannibalism, Jackie and More!

'Yellowjackets' Creators Address Fan Theories Ahead of the Finale

'Yellowjackets' Stars on Showtime's Breakout Survival Series

Related Gallery