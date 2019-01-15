Gillette is getting a lot of reaction to their new ad.

The shaving company's latest spot touches on toxic masculinity, sexism in the workplace and the #MeToo movement, among other topics.

"We can't hide from it," the ad's narrator posits over imagery depicting patriarchal themes and cyberbullying. "It's been going on far too long."

"But something changed," the nearly 2-minute commercial continues, displaying news coverage that appears to depict women coming forward, something that has become commonplace in the time since #MeToo began to really gain traction.

"There will be no going back," the spot notes. "Because the boys watching today will be the men of tomorrow."

Watch for yourself below.

The video, which has been viewed over five million times on YouTube, has drawn both praise and ire from those on the internet.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero was among those who enjoyed the ad, tweeting, "This ad is amazing and made me cry. Bravo @Gillette for taking a stand. This is the kind of world I want my son to grow up in. To all the men offended by this... take a good hard look in the mirror pal and ask yourself why."

This ad is amazing and made me cry. Bravo @Gillette for taking a stand. This is the kind of world I want my son to grow up in. To all the men offended by this... take a good hard look in the mirror pal and ask yourself why. https://t.co/Ytyi5R01Nr — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) January 15, 2019

Not everyone was so high on the ad (many of whom flooded Fumero's Twitter comments, prompting her to quote tweet the hate she received, writing, "Congrats! You’re part of the problem!").

Congrats! You’re part of the problem! https://t.co/VHt0KQKZSQ — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) January 15, 2019

Conservative TV personality Piers Morgan sent out several tweets against the ad, including one that read, "It’s @Gillette who need to be reminded that men can be good people too, without their patronising guidance."

Terry Crews, who has been vocal about his own #MeToo story and who is actually featured in the spot, didn't seem to mind Morgan's criticism of the commercial, tweeting, "Judge me by the enemies I’ve made."

“Judge me by the enemies I’ve made.”



-Franklin D. Roosevelt https://t.co/xD9JMgywO9 — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 15, 2019

"You're no enemy of mine, Terry. I thought the abuse you suffered was appalling," Morgan responded. "I just don't like this new @Gillette ad & it's inference that all men are like the one who attacked you."

You're no enemy of mine, Terry.

I thought the abuse you suffered was appalling.

I just don't like this new @Gillette ad & it's inference that all men are like the one who attacked you. https://t.co/xTbmkod2sn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2019

Meanwhile, the back-and-forth may continue if Gillette puts out a follow-up ad for the Super Bowl this year.

Watch below for outtakes from Chris Pratt's Super Bowl spot last year.

ADDITIONAL CONTENT:

Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr Star In The Cutest Commercial During the Super Bowl LII

Watch Every 2018 Super Bowl Commercial Released So Far!

Related Gallery