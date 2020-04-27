Meryl Streep is making the best of her quarantine. On Sunday, the 70-year-old actress teamed up with Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald to perform "The Ladies Who Lunch" from Stephen Sondheim's musical, Company, during a virtual concert in honor of the Broadway legend's 90th birthday.

While the women's performance was certainly one for the ages, it was their epic attire of bathrobes and mostly unkempt hair, along with their decision to pour boozy drink after boozy drink, that really delighted fans, many of whom dubbed it a "mood."

Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Barnaski singing Sondheim over Zoom in their bathrobes is, and I can not stress this enough, the ultimate mood. #sondheim90concertpic.twitter.com/261pNlhot1 — Mel Woods 🌈🌾 (@intothemelwoods) April 27, 2020

Meryl Streep being the perfect quarantine mood

#Sondheim90Concertpic.twitter.com/9dTsFtb1qF — Olivia Colman’s Blonde Hair (@streep_lover) April 27, 2020

MERYL STREEP IN QUARANTINE IS SUCH A MOOD pic.twitter.com/QSNdgsGOgn — Sofi (@dobbypfvr) April 27, 2020

"When you switch alcohol midway through the night and you know it's a bad idea," one person on Twitter wrote alongside a gif of Streep drinking straight from a bottle.

When you switch alcohol midway through the night and you know it's a bad idea pic.twitter.com/ulZDsjkjFq — Diep Tran 🧙🏼‍♀️ (@diepthought) April 27, 2020

Another social media user joked that a gif of Streep pouring a martini was the "quarantine gif I didn't know I needed until tonight."

"Meryl Streep and her ability of playing all of us in quarantine wow her power," another person joked.

Meryl Streep and her ability of playing all of us in quarantine wow her power pic.twitter.com/tNWUQvehA4 — Sofi (@dobbypfvr) April 27, 2020

"Meryl Streep: You want a quarantine meme? I’ll give you a quarantine meme," a Twitter user quipped alongside a pic of the actress sipping her martini.

Meryl Streep: You want a quarantine meme? I’ll give you a quarantine meme pic.twitter.com/KmrD2G7N3F — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) April 27, 2020

"Where were you when the world changed, aka when Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, and Meryl Streep sang THE LADIES WHO LUNCH ???????" a person wrote of the performance as a whole.

Where were you when the world changed, aka when Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, and Meryl Streep sang THE LADIES WHO LUNCH ??????? — Andrew Frye (@drewstevenfrye) April 27, 2020

In addition to Streep's time on screen, Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration also featured performances from Neil Patrick Harris, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and more. The whole concert is available to stream here.

