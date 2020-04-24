Karaoke party of one!

Rosalía knows how to keep herself entertained while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 26-year-old "Dolerme" singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share a number of videos of herself having a one-woman karaoke party and belting out hits by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Daddy Yankee and more.

"Today I woke up wanting to do karaoke," she told her followers. "But because we can't go out, I thought that I could sing from home. Tell me what songs you would like me to do."

Using different objects such as a water bottle and lotion as her microphone, Rosalía showed off her vocals, tagging the artists she was imitating. Among her choices included Eilish's "When the Party's Over," with Rosalía writing that she "tried to study the lyrics" and saying sorry for not knowing them all.

While singing Beyoncé's "Halo," the Spanish singer explained that she admires Queen Bey.

She also rocked out to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" and gave a soulful rendition of Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful."

When belting out Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" she had her hair in pigtails and wore an oversized pink sweatshirt. She wrote, "I tried haha" on her post, as she attempted to hit the high notes. "Idk how you can do this every night amiga," Rosalía wrote on her video to Grande.

The party didn't stop there with Rosalía jamming out to Daddy Yankee's hit, "Gasolina," as well as songs by Ozuna and Jay Cortez.

Many artists have been keeping busy while in quarantine. Bad Bunny has definitely gotten creative with his posts -- even shocking fans with his quarantine nudes.

ET caught up with J Balvin last month to talk about how he's staying creative while at home, as well as why he decided to drop his latest album, Colores, during the pandemic.

"There are moments where you have to think that it's not about winning. Sometimes it's about sharing too," Balvin said of his thought process for releasing his album on March 20. "I was concerned."

Watch the video below to hear more of what he shared.

