In a time where there is so much uncertainty, let Rosalía and her new music ease things over.

To her fans' surprise, the Spanish singer released a new song titled "Dolerme" ("Hurts Me") on Tuesday. The track details heartbreak and describes a person who always put her partner before her, always changed for them, and the subsequent disappointment with the end of the relationship.

"Por todas esas veces que me puse detrás/y yo cambié lo mío por lo que tú querías," Rosalía, 26, croons, which translates to, "For all those times I put myself behind/and I changed mine for what you wanted."

The "Malamente" songwriter also shared a message with her fans about being in quarantine and isolation amid coronavirus concerns.

"Many of us are in quarantine and many are taking risks to help others outside of home. I am in quarantine and I have lost track of time a bit because I decided that I was not going to think about it too much and that instead I was going to put my energy and my heart into doing something for others, in my own way," she wrote. "I know that what I do as an artist may seem expendable, for some it will be, but for me being able to make music is mental health."

"This song is called 'Dolerme' and I hope it makes you feel a little better like it did to me when I made it," she continued. "Please take care of yourselves and take care of all those around you, with all my love."

Over the last couple of days, Rosalía has been sharing video and photos of herself in the studio. The GRAMMY winner has been busy working on new music.

While many artists, including Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys, have postponed the release of their albums, others like J Balvin and Niall Horan moved forward.

Last week, Balvin released Colores and has been chatting with fans on his Instagram Live, asking them what their favorite songs are and entertaining them with his #Amarillo challenge.

See how other artists are passing the time during quarantine and self-isolation, in the video below.

