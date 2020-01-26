Rosalía Brings Flamenco Flavor to 2020 GRAMMY Awards Performance

Rosalía brought some flamenco flavor to the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.

The Spanish singer took the stage at the 62nd annual awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday for a dynamic performance of her songs, "Juro Que" and "Malamente."

Dressed in a white ensemble, Rosalía rocked the crowd with a high-energy performance that featured pyrotechnics. The 26-year-old recording artist dropped the track "Juro Que," and a music video -- directed by Tanu Muino -- last Thursday.

Rosalía, who won Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer at Sunday's show, is also up for the coveted Best New Artist award. She is the first artist to be nominated as Best New Artist for performing entirely in Spanish.

Rosalía celebrated her GRAMMY performance when it was announced earlier this month. "Estaré actuando en la gala ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @recordingacademy," she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 14.

Rosalía was a big winner at the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards last November, where she took home Urban Song for "Con Altura" with J Balvin as well as Recording Package, Contemporary Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for her record, El Mal Querer. She was the first female artist to win Album of the Year in 13 years.

In a December interview with ET, Rosalía opened up about her groundbreaking GRAMMY nominations and what a win would mean to her.

"It means that no matter which language that you're using, if the music that you're doing is from a pure place, it can connect with everybody," she shared. See more in the video below.

