The stars brought their A-game to the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards!

To honor and celebrate the best in Latin music, the hottest acts from all over the world dressed to impress and turned heads while arriving to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night. It was a night of reflection, celebration, and sizzling styles that deserved the spotlight.

Rosalía was a gem in a flamenco-inspired black with white polka-dot Carolina Herrera gown with white heels. "It's a special, special dress just for tonight," the singer told ET on the red carpet. "And Carolina Herrera killed it, honestly. Very flamenco."

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Sofia Carsonwowed in a billowing hot pink Giambattista Valli gown with a massive train. She paired the dramatic look with Roger Vivier heels.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

Alicia Keys rocked an edgy black leather look that consisted of a matching top with joggers and heels.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Anitta looked sizzling in a Georges Hobeika. The creation featured a yellow strapless top with a dramatic bow on the back and a shimmering skirt with a thigh-high slit.

John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

Roselyn Sanchez kept things classy in a long multi-colored sequins dress that showed off her legs.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

The guys did not disappoint with their looks. Jesus Navarro, Julio Ramírez and Bibi Marín of Reik pulled off the best coordinated ensembles of the night.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS

Ricky Martin may have looked dapper in his black tuxedo, but it was his black-and-white marble suit jacket when he opened the show that we couldn't get enough of.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Actor William Levy made us swoon with his navy three-piece suit and black bow-tie.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS

The award for most unique style has to go to Bad Bunny who wore an over-sized navy coat with a chunky black turtleneck and pants. He accessorized with rectangular-shaped dark sunglasses.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Miguel was tres chic with his all-black ensemble, which featured a stylish structured jacket.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

For more of ET's Latin GRAMMYs coverage, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Bad Bunny Closes the Latin GRAMMY Awards With Serene Reggaeton Performance

2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: The Winners List

Mon Laferte Exposes Her Breasts In Political Statement at 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards

Lauren Jauregui Teases Her Upcoming Album and Who She Wants to Collaborate With (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery