Sofia Carson is never saying never to reprising her role as Evie in The Descendants.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with the 26-year-old multi-hyphenate on the red carpet at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday, where she opened up about returning to the franchise again after Descendants 3 was released earlier this year.

"The Descendants franchise changed all of our lives. I don't think any of us can imagine it without Cameron [Boyce]," she shared. "Who knows what the future holds."

Boyce, who starred as Carlos in the Disney Channel films, tragically died from an epileptic seizure on July 6, less than a month before the third film's release. In an interview with ET earlier this month, fellow Descendants star Dove Cameron said that despite Boyce's devastating death, she doesn't think a Descendants 4 is necessarily out of the realm of possibility.

"I love Evie," Carson told ET on Thursday when asked if she'd return.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS

In the meantime, the performer is focusing on new music. She just released a new song with Grey called Grey Area.

"It's always so exciting and such an intimate thing to share a song with the world. I love collaborating with Grey, I'm such a fan of their work," she gushed. "I was so honored to be able to collaborate with them on this record."

Carson just shot the music video for the song, which she explained is "about when you're in love, you're in that area where you don't know if they feel the way you feel." "You have to decide if you're going to stay in this or run the other way, and it's that difficult gray area, but I'm happy to share it with the world," she added.

