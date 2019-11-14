Bad Bunny brought his signature style and flair to the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The Puerto Rican reggaetonero showed his creativity and uniqueness while taking the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday. The performance kicked off with a full orchestra, all dressed in white, wearing a third eye and his signature tiny glasses. Delivering his mega-hit, "Callaíta," Bad Bunny stepped out wearing an oversized red coat with black pants, a white hoodie and a bejeweled face mask with red sunglasses.

The serene and moving performance was the perfect ending to an outstanding 20th anniversary celebration.

Bad Bunny was nominated for two awards, taking home the Best Urban Music Album for X 100PRE. He was also nominated for Best Urban Fusion/Performance for "Tenemos Que Hablar." He also performed "Cántalo" with Ricky Martin and Residente earlier in the telecast.

ET caught up with the 25-year-old on the red carpet, where he opened up about representing his genre on the Latin GRAMMY stage.

"I am thankful to be nominated. It's an honor for me to represent urban music, reggaeton, trap and hip-hop," Bad Bunny expressed. "If you've listened to my album, you know that there is everything. It's an album that I did with a lot of love. I tried to give the world a bit of creativity, lyrics. And for me, I will always represent music from Puerto Rico, reggaeton, Latin music."

See more of ET's Latin GRAMMYs coverage below.

