Camila Cabello won her first Latin GRAMMY on Thursday night -- but was nowhere to be seen.

The 22-year-old singer received the Best Pop Song Award for her duet with Alejandro Sanz, "Mi Persona Favorita," before the awards show even started telecasting from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Then, early on in the show, Sanz took the stage to perform their song, with Cabello singing alongside him via a black-and-white video displayed on the stage's several screens.

So, where was Cabello? The former Fifth Harmony member -- who also earned nominations for Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Mi Persona Favorita" -- was in New York City, at the First Annual Time 100 Next gala.

While Cabello wasn't in attendance at the Latin GRAMMY Awards, she couldn't be more proud of her collaboration with Sanz.

"I cANNOT BELIEVE that 1. I got to write a song with a person that I look up to so much 2. That he’s become such a good friend to me 3. That we wrote this song me thinking of my sister and him his baby, 4. That we WON A @LatinGRAMMYs FOR IT!!!! MI QUERIDO AMIGO @AlejandroSanz," she tweeted shortly after the big win.

I cANNOT BELIEVE that 1. I got to write a song with a person that I look up to so much 2. That he’s become such a good friend to me 3. That we wrote this song me thinking of my sister and him his baby, 4. That we WON A @LatinGRAMMYs FOR IT!!!! MI QUERIDO AMIGO @AlejandroSanz ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VnuJjPLYvs — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 15, 2019

"Last summer, Alejandro called me and asked if I could fly to Miami to do a song together for his new album,” Cabello wrote on Instagram in March. “It’s not a secret that I’ve been his fan all my life and his offer left me petrified. And, without waiting another minute I took the first flight to Miami!”

“Alejandro, your music has been the soundtrack of my family’s life and mine. And, now I have the privilege to call you my friend and collaborator (I still can’t believe it). Making this song with you has been something really special and an adventure. Thank you for thinking of me and for inviting me to work together,” she continued, adding that she dedicated the song to her little sister, Sofi, who she considers her "favorite person."

See more from the Latin GRAMMYs in the video below.

