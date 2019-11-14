Shawn Mendes fans can't help themselves from reading between the lines!

Shortly after Taylor Swift released the remixed version of her hit song, "Lover" on Wednesday -- which features the 21-year-old singer -- fans began picking apart the lyrics. They specifically started analyzing the words Mendes sings, and now, they're convinced he adorably wrote them about his girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

"We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby," Mendes croons on the remixed track. "Pictures of when we were young that hang on the wall. We'll sit on the stoop. I'll sing love songs to you when we're 80. See, I finally got you now, honey. I won't let you fall."

"Look in my eyes, they will tell you the truth," he continues. "The girl in my story has always been you. I'd go down with the Titanic, it's true for you, lover."

Unless you've been hiding under a rock the past few months, then you already know that Mendes and Cabello have been sparking romance rumors since July, after being close friends and cheerleaders for each other's careers for years. So the fact that he says "the girl in my story has always been you" seems to be the first obvious sign that he's speaking to his now-girlfriend through music.

As fans pointed out, the lyric also seems to reference his 2018 song, "Why," in which he sings, "When I hear you sing, it gets hard to breathe. Can't help but think every song's about me. And every line, every word that I write, you are the muse in the back of my mind."

Fans believed when that song was released that Mendes had secretly written it about Cabello, claiming he was hiding his true feelings for the former Fifth Harmony star (turns out, they were right).

As for that Titanic reference? Some believe it's a nod to an interview Cabello conducted with The Sun back in October, shortly after she and Mendes went public with their relationship.

"It's almost more scary because you have more to lose," she said of taking the risk to turn their years-long friendship into romance. "When you first start dating a person and you know nothing about them, there's less at risk there."

"I think when you fall in love with somebody you've known for a long time, there's more at stake," she continued. "But it also feels more special because it feels like the love story you see in the movies."

And in case you need any more convincing that the "Lover" remix is about Cabello, the "I finally got you now, honey. I won't let you fall" lyric seems to say it all. It's similar to what Cabello sang on their spicy "Señorita" collab earlier this year -- "'Cause you know it's been a long time coming, don't ya let me fall."

On top of all of those clues in the lyrics, it's also no secret that Cabello is close with Swift (she even opened for her pal's Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018), so it came as no surprise that Swift gave Mendes her blessing to rewrite some of her lyrics to "Lover" with his own take.

"He's rewritten parts of it, which I think is so important because I love him as a writer, and I also think that everybody would write a different love letter to their lover," Swift revealed via Instagram. "And I think his take on it is so beautiful. I can't wait for you to hear it."

It doesn't get much cuter than that! Hear more in the video below.

