Taylor Swift Collaborates With Shawn Mendes on 'Lover' Remix: Listen

Attention, Swifties! There's a new version of "Lover" out! On Wednesday morning, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to announce the "Lover Remix" featuring another artist she's been "dying to collaborate with" -- Shawn Mendes.

Before you grab your pitchforks, Swift confirmed that she gave Mendes her blessing to rewrite some of her lyrics to "Lover" with his own take.

"He's rewritten parts of it, which I think is so important because I love him as a writer, and I also think that everybody would write a different love letter to their lover," Swift says. "And I think his take on it is so beautiful. I can't wait for you to hear it."

Calling the move a "COLLABORASHAWN," Swift, 29, shared a link to the remix of her love song.

In the new version, Mendes sings, "We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby. Pictures of when we were young that hang on the wall. We'll sit on the stoop. I'll sing love songs to you when we're 80. See I finally got you now, honey. I won't let you fall."

He later croons, "Look in my eyes, they will tell you the truth. The girl in my story has always been you. I'd go down with the Titanic, it's true for you."

"Thank you @taylorswift for letting me join you on such a beautiful song," Mendes shared on social media after the release of the remix.

The 21-year-old "In My Blood" singer has his own lover! He's currently dating his "Señorita" collaborator, 22-year-old Camila Cabello, who is a close friend to Swift.

Here's more on the couple and their latest PDA-filled date:

