Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes just got inked!

The couple can't seem to get enough of each other, doing almost everything together. On Tuesday -- a day after their steamy courtside PDA-filled date night -- the "Never Be the Same" singer and the Canadian crooner got tattoos together, with Los Angeles artist Kane Navasard sharing what the two singers got.

On his Instagram Story, Navasard welcomed Cabello to the "club" by posting a black-and-white video and pic of the singer's pinky tat, which reads, "It's a mystery." The quote is from the 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love that stars Gwyneth Paltrow.

Mendes, on his end, added to his collection by getting a dainty "A" written on the back of his ear. "Little letter 'A' for the man @shawnmendes," Navasard wrote. The "Stitches" singer's tattoo could be a tribute to his 16-year-old sister, Aaliyah Mendes.

On Monday night, Cabello and Mendes were photographed making out while at the Los Angeles Clippers game. The two appeared to be enjoying one another's company.

Cabello and Mendes were spotted making out at a San Francisco restaurant on July 12, though the "Stitches" singer recently confirmed he and Cabello first started dating on July 4. Since then, they have been inseparable, with Cabello admitting that she is "so in love."

