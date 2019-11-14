Mon Laferte made a big statement at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The Chilean singer arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night dressed in a black coat belted at the wasit, only to minutes later expose her breasts alongside a political message about the police brutality going on in her homeland. "En Chile torturan violan y matan," she wrote across her chest, which translates to, "in Chile they torture, rape and kill."

Thousands of Chileans have been protesting for the last month over inequality and better social services in demonstrations that have increasingly turned violent. At least 20 people have died in the protests, which started last month after the government announced a hike in subway fares.

Mon Lafterte -- who took home the award for Alternative Music Album at Thursday's awards show -- spoke to ET on the red carpet about how honored she was to be there.

"I am super happy to be a part of these 20 years. I am super honored," she told ET's Denny Directo. "I have been inspired by music and I think that everyone who is involved in music loves the Latin GRAMMYs for what they represent, which is a celebration of Latin music, and now more than ever that it's being represented all over the world."

