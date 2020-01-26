Rosalía is a winner!

The Spanish singer made her debut at the GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. The brunette beauty looked gorgeous in an Alexander Wang dress. Bringing her own signature style to the ensemble, she wore her signature long nails, which she told ET's Lauren Zima is one of her favorite fashion statements.

"I love nail art," she said, showing off her stylish look.

Sunday was a big day for Rosalía, as she also took home her first GRAMMY award ever before the show. "I won my first Grammy 30 minutes ago," she told to ET after winning Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer. "It feels amazing. It feels great. I am really grateful. I can't believe it. I am still in shock!"

The 26-year-old star added that she feels "really great and happy" to be representing Spain, her home country. "People are receiving my music with so much love," she gushed.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rosalía also said she hopes to see her good friend, Kylie Jenner, at the awards ceremony. "I hope that tonight I see her. I love her a lot. She knows it," she said. "We have fun a lot together."

Rosalía is also nominated in the Best New Artist category, and will be performing during the telecast.

While this may be her first GRAMMYs, she's no stranger to the Latin GRAMMYs, having won five trophies out of 11 nominations. Her album, El Mal Querer, took home the top prize, Album of the Year, at last year's Latin GRAMMYs.

Rosalía's shock was genuine when her name was announced as winner of Album of the Year. The singer -- who also took home the award for Urban Song for "Con Altura," as well as Recording Package and Contemporary Pop Vocal Album for El Mal Querer -- was emotional as she recalled putting the album together and the fans who made it a success.

The GRAMMYs come just hours after ET confirmed legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the helicopter and died alongside her father.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

See more of ET's GRAMMY Awards coverage, below.

