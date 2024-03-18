MGM Denies Bruno Mars Owes $50 Million Gambling Debt

MGM has responded to the rumor about Bruno Mars owing millions in gambling debt.

In a statement to ET on Monday, MGM Resorts International denied the performer is in debt with the hospitality empire amid a NewsNation story that alleged Mars owes up to $50 million in gambling debts.

"We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers," the statement reads. "From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect."

"Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM," the statement concluded. "Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests."

The NewsNation piece cited a "a well-placed Vegas insider" in their story about Mars, who claimed that MGM "basically own him" due to how deep in debt the SilkSonic singer has allegedly fallen.

Mars launched a long-term partnership with the entertainment company in 2016, which includes his residency at the Park MGM resort, his Pinky Ring lounge at the Bellagio, and more.

Mars has spoken about his gambling habits in the past, opening up about the first time he ever visited a casino at 19 years old in a 2013 interview with GQ.

"I remember my first bet, my hand was shaking, and a guy called me out on it and embarrassed me,” he said, adding that he ultimately lost one hundred dollars on the gamble. "You gotta lose. You just have to lose to win, to understand."

"I used to be like a loudmouth. You know the guy, people would want to take his money," he continued. "If you do get them to lose, they're out for you, they're gunning for you. And that's when they're weak. And that's when you jump or pounce on them."

