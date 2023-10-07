Bruno Mars Concert in Tel Aviv Canceled Amid Hamas Attack in Israel

Bruno Mars' concert on Saturday night in Tel Aviv has been canceled following a deadly attack in Israel by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip.

Live Nation Israel took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the cancellation. The social media post in Hebrew also said the company stands "with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters and the security forces in these difficult times." The cancellation comes after the "Just the Way You Are" singer performed in Israel for the first time ever on Wednesday.

According to CBS News, at least 70 people were killed when the ruling Hamas militant group launched what's being described as an unprecedented attack on Israel early Saturday. The militant group fired thousands of rockets, and dozens of Hamas fighters are reported to have infiltrated the border in several locations by air, land and sea.

Amid the attack, it's being reported that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza. In southern Israel, hundreds of music festival attendees fled for their lives after members of the militant group opened fire, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Video posted on X, formerly Twitter, depicted utter chaos as attendees desperately fled the scene. The attack was carried out during the Jewish Holy festival of Shemini Atzeret and just one day after the 50th anniversary of Israel's Yom Kippur War.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Saturday and said "We are at war."

The White House on Saturday released a statement from President Joe Biden, who said the "United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel."

Biden added, "Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering."

