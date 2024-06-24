Mia Goth still has her sights set on joining the MCU in the planned Blade movie, despite the slew of recent production shake-ups.

Goth, 30, walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, MaXXXine, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, where she spoke with ET's Ash Crossan and addressed whether or not she's optimistic that Marvel Studios can still get Blade off the ground.

"Yeah, I am. Very much so," Goth said confidently.

Marvel's Blade -- which is set to star Mahershala Ali as the titular daywalker/vampire hunter and Goth as the sinister vampiric Lilith -- has faced numerous delays and changes over the past few years.

Despite still being slated for release in November 2025, pre-production was delayed by the WGA strike in 2023, and has lost two directors since it was scheduled to begin production back in 2022 -- including Bassam Tariq and then Yann Demange earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in nearly the same amount of time since Blade was supposed to start production, Goth has appeared in all three of director Ti West's horror films in his X trilogy, beginning with X, followed by the prequel, Pearl, and now MaXXXine.

Mia Goth attends the World Premiere Of A24's 'MAXXXINE' at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Hollywood, California. - Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

In MaXXXine, Goth stars as the titular Maxine Minx -- a role she first played in X -- an ambitious actress seeking fame in the dark and lurid landscape of Los Angeles in the mid-1980s.

According to Goth, Maxine's career over the course of the trilogy has oddly mirrored her own career in unexpected ways.

"In a very strange way, actually. When we started filming this trilogy four years ago, I was in a very different place in my life," Goth shared. "And from the moment I read X for the first time I connected with her."

"We've been on a similar trajectory and I think it's just helped inform the work," she added.

MaXXXine -- co-starring Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Moses Sumney, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, Sophie Thatcher and Kevin Bacon -- hits theaters July 5.

