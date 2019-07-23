Wesley Snipes has given his support and blessing to the recent news of an upcoming Blade reboot.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced during this year's San Diego Comic-Con that they plan to reboot the vampire hunter franchise, with two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the title role.

Snipes, who portrayed the daywalker in the original Blade trilogy, released a statement to Comicbook.com on Tuesday, encouraging his fans to get excited about the upcoming project, and sharing his congrats with Ali.

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!'" Snipes shared. "Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan."

"Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come," he added. "Inshallah, we will someday work together."

He also thanked his outspoken fans, some of whom had mixed feelings about the idea of Marvel rebooting the series in the first place.

"Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support," he added. "So, 'nah fret nah worry, it's not de end of de story.' Welcome to the Daywalker Klique."

The announcement regarding the upcoming Blade reboot came during Marvel's hotly anticipated Hall H presentation over the weekend, with the film expected to be part of Marvel's Phase 5. No release date has yet been set.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Expendables 3' Star Wesley Snipes on His Return to Hollywood

Marvel's Phase Four: 9 Questions We Have About What's to Come in the MCU

Brie Larson Dedicates Best Fight Award to 'Captain Marvel' Stunt Doubles at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Related Gallery