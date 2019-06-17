Higher, further, faster, baby!

Brie Larson raised the bar once again, this time at the MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. While accepting the award for Best Fight for her portrayal of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, the actress selflessly dedicated the award to her fearless stunt doubles, Joanna Bennett and Renae Moneymaker.

"This is so cool!" Larson, 29, raved, after Kumail Nanjiani and David Bautista presented her with the golden popcorn. "First and foremost, thank you to MTV, and to the fans. Thank you for voting for this film that we're so proud of."

"But I wanted to take this moment to really say thank you to these two women who are standing here beside me -- these are the women who trained me and were also the stunt doubles for Captain America," she continued. "I could not have made this film without them. They are really the base line of who she is. They're the living embodiment of Captain Marvel."

Larson then turned the mic over to Bennett and Moneymaker, who thanked the Avengers: Endgame star for giving praise to the stunt community.

"It was such an honor to work on this film and be part of bringing such a strong female character to life and to be able to do it together was just such a special experience for all of us," Bennett said.

"Joanna and I actually grew up together," added Moneymaker. "As young girls, [we] wanted to be just like Lara Croft and G.I. Jane , so its a real honor to be a part of this character and hopefully pass along some of that inspiration and strength that those iconic women brought to us."

Bennett also thanked Larson for acknowledging their role in the film, calling it a "rare acknowledgement," which was meaningful for the entire stunt community.



ET exclusively spoke with Larson earlier this year, where she explained how all the intense training for Captain Marvel brought out her competitive side.

"I'm very into being the strongest," she said of her superhero character. "I'm very competitive. Any challenge, I'm going to take it."

