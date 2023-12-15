The other Ferrari driver who pulled up next to Michael B. Jordan's blue Ferrari before it crashed on Dec. 9 in Hollywood is speaking out about the events that led up to the incident involving the Creed III star.

Speaking exclusively to ET, Tenshi Angel says it all went down around 9 p.m. that night, when he was behind the wheel of his red Ferrari in Hollywood. He says everything was normal. He was listening to music and "just vibing out" when another Ferrari pulled up next to him.

"I'm looking like, 'Oh.' We was just kind of, like, pacing. This was before the recording there was, like, two blocks away," Angel tells ET. "We were just cruising. And then -- I think it was like the next block, like halfway -- we were revving the engines a little bit, then once we got to the next block that was when we was like, 'Oh.' Honk[ed] three times. I took off, and that's what happened."

Angel, who posted video Friday on his Instagram account (@16thuniverse) of what appears to be the red Ferrari he was driving on the night of the crash in Hollywood, said that when he looked over to see the other Ferrari, he couldn't make out the person behind the wheel. He said it wasn't until he saw the news later that evening that he learned Jordan was behind the wheel of the blue Ferrari that crashed into a parked Kia Niro SUV. The incident forced Jordan to miss the Academy Museum Gala the next day out of an abundance of caution.

"We weren't exactly side by side, so he was a little bit behind me, maybe I want to say like a foot," Angel says. "When you're in those types of cars ... sometimes it's hard to see."

Angel insists he and Jordan were not racing.

"We were revving engines, but we weren't going fast at all," he adds. "But those cars, like I said, they take off fast. So, if you hit the pedal you're gonna [go] zero to 60 [miles per hour] in like two seconds. So we're revving our engines, and then once we honked the horns, you know, I started picking up speed, probably going about 45 to 50 [miles per hour]. I look back and he wasn't there anymore. So, then I slowed down."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that an accident occurred at the intersection of Sunset and Beachwood Drive involving a vehicle and a parked vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found that no injuries were sustained, and no arrests were made. There was no evidence of reckless driving or a DUI, and officers did not perform a field sobriety test.

Angel tells ET he didn't turn around because he had no idea the other Ferrari crashed.

"I thought he turned the corner or something and maybe didn't want to go," Angel says. "I just kept going."

The person who filmed the accident -- an artist who goes by the stage name, Bagchaser Lingo -- also spoke to ET and said he happened to be filming because he's a luxury car enthusiast.

"I see two Ferraris sitting at the light and I pull out my camera," Bagchaser Lingo tells ET. "I ain't think nothing of it, you know? They pull off. And they actually looked like they were racing 'cause they were side by side. And then ... it was like he accelerated and the red one ... that's when he spun out. I don't know if it was from the paint in the road. I really don't know the logistics of why he crashed or how."

Angel, however, thinks the blue Ferrari could have lost traction, or maybe it was set in the wrong mode. Ferraris have three driving modes -- Sport (the default setting that gives the luxury car balance and stability), Race (optimized for the track) and Comfort (for a smooth driving experience). No one besides the driver behind the blue Ferrari knows what mode it was set, but not being set to the right mode could have contributed to the crash.

"These cares are very complicated to drive. These are high-end cars and they have the price tags on them for a reason," he says of the two Ferraris that run upwards of $600,000 each. "You can't just drive it like a Toyota. It's not gonna happen."

Angel adds, "I would've stopped to help him. I didn't know he crashed at all. Man, he needs some driving lessons. I've been driving for a long time, driving different cars. So, if he needs driving lessons, man, he can hit me up."

Lingo said he wanted to stop and help the driver in the blue Ferrari, but he couldn't because he had a group following him and they were on a way to a studio session.

"I couldn't be late," he says. "And I'm like, 'Man, I hope he's OK.' And the crash, it wasn't that bad of an impact that he might be hurt. So, we pull up to the side of the red Ferrari and I'm like, 'Man, your boy just crashed.' He was like, 'I don't know him.' So, we see the next day and I'm like, 'Wow! That was Michael B. Jordan.' But I'm glad he was OK. Nobody got hurt or anything."

ET has reached out to Jordan and his reps for any comment on the incident, but so far no word back.

