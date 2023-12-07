Michael B. Jordan is returning to work after his car accident in Hollywood on Saturday, ET can confirm. Although the actor missed the Academy Museum Gala on Sunday out of an abundance of caution, he was all smiles while attending a Q&A for Creed III in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to ET that an accident occurred at the intersection of Sunset and Beachwood Drive involving a vehicle and a parked vehicle on Dec. 2. Upon arrival, officers found that no injuries were sustained, and no arrests were made. There was no evidence of reckless driving or a DUI, and officers did not perform a field sobriety test.

TMZ first reported that the blue Ferrari involved in the incident belonged to and was being driven by Jordan.

According to the outlet, the Ferrari allegedly veered into a similarly colored parked Kia Niro SUV at around 11:30 p.m. in Hollywood.

ET later learned that Jordan was OK and uninjured following the incident.

Dan Steinberg

Dan Steinberg

Although the star missed the Academy Museum Gala, which highlighted the works of John Waters and Lourdes Portillo, his work wasn't looked over. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan presented Jordan with the 2023 Vantage Award, which his sister, Jamila, accepted on his behalf.

Jordan made his feature directorial debut this year with Creed III, in which he pulled double duty as director and star for the highly anticipated third installment of the Rocky spinoff franchise. According to critics, he excelled on both counts.

The film picks up four years after the events of Creed II, finding Adonis (Jordan) and his wife, Bianca (Tessa Thompson), comfortably successful in their life as they happily raise their daughter, Amara (Mila Davis-Kent) -- who was born in the previous installment -- in Los Angeles. Amid this bliss, things take a turn after Adonis is surprised by the arrival of an old friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors).

"It feels good, it feels like people are getting the work, you know? They understand what we're trying to say, what we are doing and it feels good to be understood a little bit," the star previously told ET. "Especially when it doesn't always happen this way, not even in the third installment. I just didn't have expectations of the love for what it was, but we use that as fuel and we just try to be truthful and tell the best story we could."

"[The directing] interest sparks back [to] Fruitville Station when I first kind of saw a guy, up close and personal, that looked like me, directing, commanding the set," Jordan shared, adding that although Coogler -- who directed the first Creed and remained as executive producer for both sequels -- was filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever while he was filming Creed III, the veteran director readily made himself available for any "911 phone calls."

Still, Jordan said Coogler wanted to allow him the space to "let me do my thing" and make his mark on the franchise that has become so personal to him.

With such a successful experience under his belt, it's no surprise that Jordan is ready to tackle the next project. The actor asserted that, despite the pressure of both starring in and helming a film, he would do it again with no question.

"I was so comfortable with the story, the character [and] world... I had my handle on the character, you know, that was the only guy that I played three times before, and over the course of, like, eight or nine years," he explained. "That was a big chunk of my career and the changes and the growth that I was going through. So, to be able to deliver those lines and maybe work out some of my s**t and his s**t at the same time, that's what actors go for."

RELATED CONTENT: