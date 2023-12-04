Michael B. Jordan Crashes Blue Ferrari in Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan crashed his Ferrari in Hollywood late Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that an accident occurred at the intersection of Sunset and Beachwood Drive involving a vehicle and a parked vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found that no injuries were sustained, and no arrests were made. There was no evidence of reckless driving or a DUI, and officers did not perform a field sobriety test.

Since no arrests were made and no one was booked, officers didn't release any names involved in the crash, but TMZ reported that the blue Ferrari involved in the incident belongs to and was being driven by Jordan.

According to the outlet, the Ferrari allegedly veered into a similarly colored parked Kia Niro SUV at around 11:30 p.m. in Hollywood.

Fox News Digital reported that the Creed III star's vehicle was heading westbound on the iconic Sunset Strip when it "collided with a parked vehicle."

Photos from the scene showed a blue Kia with its rear damaged and pieces of the vehicle along the road.

Video captured at the scene showed Jordan's damaged Ferrari, distinguishable by its matte gold wheels.

The Black Panther star has been spotted with his Ferrari 812 Superfast several times. He was most notably photographed arriving in the pricey sports car with ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey for a dinner date in August 2021.

ET has reached out to Jordan and his reps for any comment on the incident.

