Michael B. Jordan has wiped Lori Harvey from his Instagram account. Weeks after a source told ET that the couple called it quits after a year together, the 35-year-old actor deleted all pics of him with his 25-year-old ex from his social media profile.

The cuddled-up pic where they announced their relationship in January 2021, photos of Jordan's elaborate Valentine's Day setup, snaps in honor of their anniversary, and his birthday post for his ex were among the posts to get the axe.

Harvey has taken the same action as Jordan, deleting her birthday tribute to the actor, photos from their steamy New Year's Eve celebration, and other pics with her former beau from her Instagram account.

The former couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in March. Less than three months later, a source told ET that they "broke up recently" due to being in "different stages in their lives."

"The two of them are trying to move on," the source said, "but they're both heartbroken and upset."

Following news of their split, Steve Harvey said of Jordan that he does "wish him well," before noting that he is ultimately "Team Lori."

"She's my daughter. I love her. I support her. Like I tell everybody, things happen. It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship," he said on his Steve Harvey Morning Show. "Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace... be friends. I guess, I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing."

"Long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do," he added. "He’s still a cool guy. From what I know, it’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine."

