Michael B. Jordan gives the best birthday gifts.

Earlier this week, tennis pro Naomi Osaka, who beat Serena Williams at the U.S. Open last month, celebrated her 21st birthday, and thanks to Ellen DeGeneres, she got the ultimate present.

Shortly after her big win, Osaka revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she had a crush on Jordan. The talk show host clearly made note of the remark and sent Osaka birthday wishes on Twitter, alongside a shirtless photo of the Black Panther star.

"Happy birthday, @Naomi_Osaka_. I got you a present," she wrote next to the sizzling photo and tagged Jordan. A couple of days later, the 31-year-old actor saw the tweet and replied to Osaka with the best response ever.

"This one is better and more recent. LOL Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present," Jordan tweeted alongside another shirtless photo of himself and asking her to accompany him to the premiere.

This one is better and more recent. LOL 😂 Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present 🎁 pic.twitter.com/TS8vmSsRdM — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2018

DeGeneres replied, "You’re welcome, Naomi," while the tennis star couldn't believe what was happening.

"LOL what is going on 💀😂??? Thanks for the bday wishes, If you’re serious I would totally want to go 🤗🙏," Osaka tweeted.

LOL what is going on 💀😂??? Thanks for the bday wishes, If you’re serious I would totally want to go 🤗🙏 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) October 18, 2018

During Osaka's appearance on the daytime show, DeGeneres tried to set them up. "Do you want me to text him right now?" she asked. “Seriously, someone get my phone. I’m gonna text Michael, and I’m gonna tell him that he should meet you.”

"No. I'm OK, thank you," a bashful Osaka told DeGeneres. Watch the moment below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Faces Off With Drago's Son in Intense New 'Creed II' Trailer

Michael B. Jordan Joins Selena Gomez as the Face of This Cool Fashion Brand

Michael B. Jordan Praises ‘Big Brother’ Jamie Foxx As They Face Off in Basketball Shoot Off (Exclusive)

Related Gallery