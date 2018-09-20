Michael B. Jordan is the newest celebrity ambassador of New York-based brand Coach!

The Black Panther actor will be the first-ever global men's face of the brand, starring in ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance campaigns beginning with the spring 2019 season. In addition, he will be participating in special design projects with creative director Stuart Vevers and philanthropic efforts with the Coach Foundation.

Jordan, 31, will be joining Selena Gomez as part of the Coach family. The actress has been the face of the womenswear line since 2017.

“I’m honored to be joining the Coach family and have so much respect for Stuart Vevers’ vision,” Jordan shares in a press release. “I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens.”

“Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy,” Vevers says. “I’ve had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship.”

Courtesy of Coach

The handsome style star shared a pic of himself sporting a Coach logo hoodie on Instagram, expressing his excitement for his new role, saying "Good things on the way."

