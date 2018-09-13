Hailey Baldwin Suits Up in Velvet as the New Face of BareMinerals

Hailey Baldwin is the new face of BareMinerals!

The model announced the news on Wednesday via Instagram, sharing a fresh-faced pic of herself in a yellow sweater, hoop earrings and layered necklaces for the Power of Good campaign, which focuses on the makeup line's use of clean, honest ingredients.

The campaign first launched this summer with Black Panther actress, Letitia Wright, at the forefront. The brand, famous for its easy-to-use mineral makeup, has additionally tapped Baldwin, fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest to join the clean beauty movement.

The future Mrs. Bieber celebrated her new role at an event in New York City on Thursday. Baldwin donned another gorgeous suit, following the pretty, pink set she wore at the Carolina Herrera NYFW show earlier this week. The blonde posed in a stunning bronze velvet blazer and roomy trousers by Max Mara. As expected, Baldwin added her edgy, sporty aesthetic to the sumptuous outfit with white Adidas sneakers and Naked Wardrobe nude crop top.

On the same day, the It girl was spotted heading into the Marriage Bureau with Bieber, where marriage licenses are issued.

