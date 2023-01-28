Michael B. Jordan made his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and kicked things off with a seriously charming monologue that poked fun at his past acting choices, his love life, and how laughably handsome he truly is.

The celebrated star hit the Studio 8H stage and reflected on how big the past year has been for him -- starting with him directing his first feature film, Creed III.

"But right after that, I went through my very first public breakup," Jordan explained, referring to his high-profile split from Lori Harvey last June, after more than a year of dating.

"Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in Creed shape!" he added. "So I had to be like, 'All right, I guess I'll learn a new language.'"

"Anyway, estoy en Raya," he added.

It didn't take long for this conversation about his love life (and him being single) to lead to castmembers Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson trying to shoot their shot with the handsome star on stage.

Nwodim rocked a full-on wedding dress for the occasion, off-handedly remarking, "I was just taking a walk around the studio, and I just threw this on. Oh my God, Is this a wedding dress? I guess we could technically get married now then, huh?"

"That's not how that works," Jordan explained.

"Aww, our first fight," Nwodim shot back. "Makeup sex?"

As for Johnson -- who is one of the few openly gay castmembers in the show's history -- Jordan is simply too attractive to not chat up.

" Aren't you gay?" Jordan asked as Johnson openly flirted with him.

"I am. But you're Michael B. Jordan. And I'm Punkie B. Curious," she said, smiling, "I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?"

Michael B. Jordan’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/qTduaTu3GO — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 29, 2023

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

