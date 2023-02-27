Is the heat on, or is it just Michael B. Jordan? The 36-year-old actor poses for Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign wearing only the famous underwear.

Shot by legendary photographers Mert & Marcus, the images mark the first time Jordan has worked with the brand, and the series of signature black-and-white photos highlight Jordan’s toned body.

"The debut. @michaelbjordan Calvins or nothing," reads the caption to the sexy images.

This is a big week for Jordan, whose CREED III film comes out on Friday, March 3. ET’s Nischelle Turner spoke to the movie's leading man, Jonathan Majors, at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere where he dished on the ins and outs of his friendship with Jordan, who starred and directed Creed III.

Majors said Jordan is his "homie, " "best buddy" and go-to guy.

"We have a very amicable relationship. That's my best buddy," said Majors. "We support each other on a day to day. So if it's Marvel, it's Marvel that day, if it's girl troubles, it's girl troubles that day -- whatever, whatever. He's my brother."

As for the CK images, those will be displayed on the brand's signature Houston Street and La Cienega billboards in New York City's SoHo area starting Feb. 27.

