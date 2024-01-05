Michael Bolton had a scary end to 2023. On Friday, the 70-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal that, just before the holidays, he underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor.

"I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges," Bolton wrote. "Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success."

Now, Bolton wrote that he's "recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

"For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring," he wrote. "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon."

The "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer noted that he's "beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years," and promised that he's "keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can."

He signed the note, "Much love always, MB."

Bolton's website reveals that he has more than 15 concerts scheduled from Feb. 4 to Dec. 22. There's no word yet about which of those shows will be canceled or postponed amid Bolton's recovery.

