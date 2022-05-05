Michael Bublé is recovering after busting out some epic dance movies for the music video for his single, "Higher." ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the "Feeling Good" singer in Las Vegas, where he's wrapping up his residency at Resorts World, about the music video and the injury he sustained because of it.

"They broke me. Hayley, his girlfriend, Hayley, who was my dance partner in the video," Bublé joked of Hough and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, who trained the singer for the music video. "Seven days of rehearsal, lifting her, and she's a tiny thing, but lift her over and over again, and about two days in, I went like, 'Oh, Derek, my neck is a little bit sore.' And I could see he looked at me weird."

He continued, "Now I know, months later, that when he looked at me weird, that look was, 'Oh, sh*t, you're in trouble, Bublé."

Bublé revealed that he actually hurt himself as a result of all the lifts, twists and turns he did in Hough-directed visual for the song.

"Tomorrow, I go get my second MRI," Bublé -- who is no stranger to on-set injuries -- revealed. "I think I tore something...I think I tore my bicep."

He's not blaming the Dancing With the Stars alum though.

"It's my fault, man. And he kept saying things like, 'No, no, no, don't lift. Don't lift with your legs, just let's keep your legs...,'" he explained. "And I was like, 'How do I lift?' But I kept doing it."

"I'm an old, feeble man," the Canadian crooner added.

Bublé isn't going to let a minor injury keep him from performing. After wrapping up his limited engagement in Vegas, he's hitting the road for his Higher world tour, which kicks off Aug. 8 in Duluth, Georgia. Bublé told ET that his Vegas residency has been a good way to test out what's going to work when he starts touring the country, and the world.

"The album's doing well," he gushed. "So, it's so nice to infiltrate the show with new songs. I don't want it to be a really indulgent act and go, 'Hey, it's the whole new record and all these songs that you might not be aware of year.' But it's nice for me to slide songs that are now hit songs in, and stuff that's going to play on the radio, and the odd little bit of production -- that feels good."

Bublé's bringing his kids Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3, along for the ride too, and has already shared some special moments on and off-stage with his family.

"I came off stage on Saturday here, and they surprised me, they were standing back side stage, and my daughter is three and she just kissed me, and my six-year-old boy, he just kind of gave me a hug. And then my eight-year-old boy, Noah...Dude, it was the drama," the 46-year-old singer recalled. "He hugged me like I had been Tom Hanks cast away on an island. And he knew the audience was watching him...I died. We died. My wife just looked at him, and just died. He knew that the audience was watching."

His family of five is soon going to be growing by one more with Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, expecting baby No. 4 later this year. As for a name, the couple are still undecided.

"For a boy, I think Michaelito or Miguel," he joked. "No, for a boy, I don't know, that's a tough one. For a girl, I like a ton of names. I like Isabelle, my wife doesn't like that...I like Bella, but she doesn't like that. I went for a lot of bells there, huh?"

Bublé's open to suggestions though, even asking fans to send him some names to choose from on social media.

"I don't know. Come up, please, write me, go to my socials. Show up in my TikTok or my Instagram and help us pick a name, that would be nice," he pleaded.

Fans can see Bublé at Resorts World Las Vegas until May 7, and Aug. 8 in Georgia after he returns from some tour stops in Spain and the U.K.

