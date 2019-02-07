Michael Douglas Says 'There's Been Talk' About 'Ant-Man 3'

Michael Douglas could be stepping into Hank Pym's shoes for one more movie.

The 74-year-old actor confirmed "there's been talk" of Ant-Man 3, following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp last June.

"There's been talk [about another Ant-Man]... [but] there's been nothing formal right now that I know of," he told reporters during a Television Critics Association set visit to his Netflix show, The Kominsky Method, on Thursday. "They always kind of spring it on me. The first time you hear about it, it's already in its third rewrite."

Viewers last saw Hank turned to dust in an end-credits scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp (as a result of Thanos' Avengers: Infinity War snap), leaving the current Ant-Man, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), drifting alone in the Quantum Realm. Douglas, however, is reported to be appearing in the next Avengers movie, Avengers: End Game, which releases in April.

"You know I can't say a word about that," Douglas teased, when pressed for details on how his character fits into the Marvel movie. "They have one of those machines that, as soon as you say the word 'Avengers,' a blowgun comes to the side of my neck."

Despite questions about Hank's fate, Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed told ET in October that he had ideas for an Ant-Man trilogy.

"Hopefully we're going to get to do another film, but we honestly don't know yet. But we definitely have a lot of ideas and things we've certainly set up in this movie," he said.

There is [an idea for a trilogy]... as we were writing the second one, [we were] coming up with stuff we wanted to set up. We definitely had ideas for character arcs for all the characters, and I certainly have some of my own, some of which I've shared with Marvel, some I haven't," Reed continued. "But I really, really hope we get to further their stories."

On Thursday's set visit, Douglas joked that with Netflix, he's "getting more attention" for The Kominsky Method "than doing some of these Marvel movies."

"It's fun!" he explained of the comedy, in which he stars opposite Alan Arkin as a successful actor-turned-acting coach. "Even my kids like it, and they don't like anything I do!"

As for whether it's possible that his aspiring actor kids -- 18-year-old Dylan and 15-year-old Carys, who convinced him to do Ant-Man -- could appear on The Kominsky Method, the actor played coy. "I don't know," he said, giving the same modest answer when asked if his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, could have a guest starring role as well.

"She's waiting to find out [if her series, Queen America, is renewed]," Douglas noted.

The Kominsky Method will debut its second season on Netflix later this year.

