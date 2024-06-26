Michael Easton, a beloved daytime television veteran, announced his departure from General Hospital in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

"I've always been partial to the Irish goodbye. That's where you leave the party without actually telling anyone you're gone," Easton said in his video message. "But I thought you all deserved better, so I just wanted to let you know that I just filmed my final scenes here at General Hospital."

"I've loved every minute that I've been here. I want to thank the entire cast and crew for allowing me to share their stage this past 10 years," he continued. "Most importantly, I want to thank all of you for the kindness and love you’ve shown me and my family. I won't ever forget you. And as I walk out here for the last time, and with apologies to the great Lou Gehrig, I feel like the luckiest man on the face of the Earth."

An air date for his final episode has not yet been revealed.

Easton's move to General Hospital was first announced in January 2012, where he initially portrayed John McBain. Due to legal and rights issues, he exited the show along with other stars but returned later in a new role as Silas Clay, who was eventually killed off in August 2016. Six months after that, he re-entered the series as Dr. Hamilton Finn.

Easton's departure marks the end of a significant era for General Hospital, where he has portrayed Dr. Hamilton Finn for nearly a decade. His announcement adds to a busy week of developments for the show.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that five-time Daytime Emmy winner Jonathan Jackson would return as Lucky Spencer. Additionally, Bryan Craig is set to reprise his role as Morgan Corinthos, the late son of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright), for an episode in early August.

RELATED CONTENT: