Michael J. Fox made a moving appearance at the 2024 BAFTAs!

On Sunday, the Back to the Future star made a surprise appearance inside of the Royal Festival Hall in London, where he presented the final category of the evening, Best Film.

Fox, 62, was escorted to the stage in a wheelchair and received a standing ovation from the audience, which included Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Robert Downey Jr. and more. Fox didn't sit in the chair as he presented the award, rather he stood at the podium and celebrated cinema, before announcing the nominees.

"There's a reason why they say movies are magic, because movies can change your day. They can change your outlook, and sometimes even your life," the Family Ties alum told the audience as they met him with applause.

The award was presented to Oppenheimer -- who went home with seven wins during the ceremony.

Fox attended the ceremony with his wife, Tracy Pollan. The pair - - who have been married since 1988 -- were the perfect match as they took the red carpet. Fox wore a relaxed black suit and black shirt.

Pollan wore a long white short-sleeve dress that was adorned with silver embellishments.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991. In November, the philanthropist spoke candidly with ET and shared why he called his diagnosis a "gift."

"It clears the deck of all the BS," Fox explained during the A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala -- his annual fundraising benefit for The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

"It really gets all of that stuff out of your life, and you start seeing things that are important, like your family and your health and your career and your obligation and your opportunity to serve. It's a tremendous gift in that sense. [But] it's [also] a gift that keeps on taking... no matter how chipper I am about it."

He added, "I've been so lucky... My family is extraordinary, my life is extraordinary, my kids are extraordinary," Fox shared. "My kids are amazing."

