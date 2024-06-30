Coldplay had a very special guest during their headlining set at the Glastonbury Musical Festival in the U.K. on Saturday night!

Fans were surprised when Michael J. Fox was wheeled onstage in a wheelchair with a guitar in his hand.

"With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff: ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox," frontman Chris Martin, 47, said as the Back to the Future star, 63, made his entrance before the band went into "Humankind."

Fox, who has been battling Parkinson's disease since 1991, had his moment in the spotlight when the band performed their hit "Fix You."

Michael J. Fox joined Coldplay on stage at the Glastonbury Music Festival and performed 'Fix You.' - BBC Music/YouTube

During the song's second act, Martin walked over to where Fox and the other members of the band were standing and playing. Martin kneeled down beside the actor, who jammed out on a white and pink guitar during the song's big instrumental break.

After the song, Martin took the chance to praise the Family Ties star -- whom he called "a hero."

"Thank you to the main reason we're in the band," Martin said as he looked at Fox. "Because of watching Back to the Future, so thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox. Thank you, Michael J. Fox."

Fox smiled and waved to the crowed as he was escorted off the stage. Coldplay -- who made history after headlining the event for the fifth time -- completed their set with the support of Martin's longtime love, Dakota Johnson, who watched from the crowd.

On Sunday, Fox took to Instagram to reflect on the moment and share some BTS pics.

"My team : Lauren, John and Jeff and Steve Glastonbury all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us. And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy and Phil. Oh yeah in case you were wondering…it was f*cking mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay’s time. More pics to come," he wrote.

Fox has been open about his struggle with Parkinson's disease, and is no stranger to a warm reception when he makes a surprise appearance. In February, Fox received a standing ovation when he took the stage at the 2024 BAFTAs to present the Best Film award.

In April, ET spoke to the veteran actor, who reacted to the special moment.

"It's still really surprising," Fox said of the reception from the crowd. "I love it and I appreciate it, but I take it more as recognition of determination and resolve to solve the big problem, and that we all have the power to do whatever it is we can do to move things along. I think people are just saying, 'Thanks for hanging in there and going after this.' And I appreciate that."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: