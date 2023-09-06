Blanket "Bigi" Jackson and Prince Jackson are keeping the legacy of their late father, Michael Jackson, going strong.

The brothers recently came together to remember their father on what would have been his 65th birthday with a heartwarming gathering at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Aug. 29, where Cirque du Soleil's acclaimed Michael Jackson: ONE show is currently being performed. It was a rare joint appearance for 21-year-old Blanket and 26-year-old Prince, made even more special as it coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Michael Jackson: ONE show's residency in Vegas.

A few days after the duo united for the special occasion, The Jacksons' Facebook page shared a sweet photo of the whole family in attendance, including Prince's girlfriend, Molly Schirmang.

Featured in the photo are the brothers' uncle, Jackie Jackson, alongside his wife Emily Besselink, his 9-year-old twin sons, Jaylen and River Jackson, and daughter Brandi Jackson, 41. (Jackie shares Brandi with Enid Arden Span, his ex-wife who died in 1997.)

"A special family gathering @mjonelv @michaeljackson's Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration #MJForever #MichaelJackson #MJOne #Jackson5," the photo's caption reads.

This wasn't the first time that the Jackson siblings attended the Cirque du Soleil show. In 2018, Paris and Prince Jackson were in attendance at the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration, where they accepted the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award on behalf of their father. The award recognized Michael's humanitarian work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, a cause that he passionately supported.

Paris, the 25-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop, honored her father's memory on what would have been his birthday with a touching tribute that included candid insights and a powerful onstage moment during a live performance in Colorado.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Paris shared a series of videos that gave fans a glimpse into the mixed emotions she has experienced in the past. In one of the clips, she sat in a dressing room after her performance at the Las Colonias Park Amphitheater in Colorado, addressing her followers.

Reflecting on her late dad's approach to birthdays, Paris revealed, "Back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a 'Happy Birthday,' celebrating it -- nothing like that." She further explained that Michael didn't even want his children to know the exact date of his birthday, to avoid any potential parties or celebrations.

Paris then offered a glimpse of her live performance on that same day, where she had taken the stage alongside bands Incubus and Bad Flower. Addressing the audience, she emotionally noted, "It’s also my dad’s birthday. And he would have been 65 years old today, and he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone."

Highlighting her gratitude and love for her father, she acknowledged the monumental effort he invested in his career, enabling her to follow her own passions on stage.

Paris encouraged fans who consider themselves "superfans" of Michael to commemorate his birthday by engaging in causes he deeply cared about, such as climate change, environmental activism, and animal rights. She believed that these causes were close to his heart and would be fitting ways to honor his legacy.

