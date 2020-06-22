More than 30 years later, we still live in a world where a man dressed up as a bat gets all of the press -- and the latest Batman news is particularly nutty.

Michael Keaton may don the Dark Knight's cape and cowl once more, as ET has learned the actor is in early talks to reprise his role in Warner Bros.' The Flash. Keaton previously played Bruce Wayne in 1989's Tim Burton-directed Batman and its sequel, 1992's Batman Returns.

There's no official word yet on how big or small Keaton's role would be, but according to The Wrap, who first reported the news, The Flash will see Ezra Miller's Barry Allan, aka the titular speedster, travel through the multiverse to another Earth protected by Keaton's Caped Crusader, now 30 years older.

For those not versed in comic books, the multiverse is the idea that infinite universes exist, each with their own versions of DC's iconic superheroes. (Which means Keaton's Batman and Robert Pattinson's take on Batman would coexist, but in different parts of the multiverse.)

Miller has already begun weaving the different universes together, having connected WB's big screen DCEU with The CW's Arrowverse via a surprise cameo in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that saw Miller's Barry Allen meet the Barry Allen played by Grant Gustin.

As for Keaton, he returned to the superhero genre -- making the jump from DC to Marvel -- in 2017's Spider-Man: Far From Home, with an upcoming appearance in Sony's Morbius opposite Jared Leto's Living Vampire.

A standalone The Flash movie was first announced in 2014 as part of a slate of interconnected DC films launched from Batman v Superman, only to face numerous setbacks including a revolving door of exiting directors. As it stands, Andy Muschietti (IT and IT Chapter Two) will direct from a script by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey).

The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters June 3, 2022.

