Michael Sheen and his girlfriend, Anna Lundberg, have welcomed their first child together!

The actor revealed the big news alongside a super cute snapshot he shared to Twitter on Sunday, showing himself carring his newborn daughter in a car-seat carrier.

"Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born," Sheen tweeted. "Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals."

The Daily Mail first reported that 50-year-old Sheen and 25-year-old Lundberg welcomed their baby girl. Sheen is already a dad to his 20-year-old daughter, Lily, whom he shares with his ex, Kate Beckinsale.

Sheen appeared to hint at his baby's arrival, tweeting on Wednesday, "Nobody, not even the rain,has such small hands - e e cummings."

nobody,not even the rain,has such small hands - e e cummings — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) September 26, 2019

Sheen announced he was expecting a child with Lundberg in July.

"Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own," the Good Omens star wrote. "(Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist."

ET caught up with Sheen earlier this month at the British GQ Men of the Year Awards, and the actor opened up about his pending newborn baby, and whether or not his daughter Lily will be helping out with babysitting.

“Were all excited. Everyone’s excited about it! It’s big, exciting times for us," Sheen shared. "[Lily] is a very busy young lady at the moment, so who knows! It takes a village, doesn’t it? We have a big extended family in Wales as well, so that will help."

While not much is known about Sheen and Lundberg's relationship, multiple outlets report that the two started dating in May following his rumored romance with Aisling Bea after his split from Sarah Silverman last February.

Meanwhile, Sheen and 46-year-old Beckinsale are still close and remain dedicated to co-parenting their daughter together. Watch the video below to see Beckinsale speak with ET about still spending time with her ex as a family.

