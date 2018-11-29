Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman’s passions are ultimately what drove them apart. The couple were together for four years before announcing their split in February, and revealing they'd been broken up since Christmas.

In a new interview withThe Telegraph, the 49-year-old actor opens up about how the current political climate was inadvertently to blame for the demise of his relationship with the 47-year-old comedian.

"We both had very similar drives, and yet to act on those drives pulled us in different directions -- because she is American and I’m Welsh,” Sheen explains.

Sheen notes that Brexit -- which is the impending withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union -- and the 2016 American presidential election happening back-to-back lead both himself and Silverman to want to become more politically active.

“That led to her doing her show, I Love America, and it led to me wanting to address the issues that I thought led some people to vote the way they did about Brexit, in the area I come from and others like it,” he says. "I felt a responsibility to do something.”

The responsibility led to the pair leading separate lives in different countries.

“It did mean coming back here -- which was difficult for us, because we were very important to each other,” he admits. "But we both acknowledge that each of us had to do what we needed to do.”

After news broke of the couple's split, Silverman took to Twitter, writing: “The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not ‘over Christmas’ — like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?’”

Here's more with Silverman talking about her other famous ex-boyfriend:

