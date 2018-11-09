Sarah Silverman was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, where she was honored with some good-natured ribbing from famous friends like Jon Hamm and John C. Reilly, and her famous ex, Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel's speech was a sweet blend of memories and mockery of 47-year-old Silverman, including their time as a couple when she created the mega-popular "I'm F***ing Matt Damon" music video.

"Who can forget her smash hit viral video, 'I'm effing Matt Damon'? I know I can't," Kimmel said. "Sarah won an Emmy for that appearance on my show."

He added, "Just to be clear, I have never won an Emmy for an appearance on my show."

Jimmy Kimmel asks who could forget Sarah Silverman's "smash hit viral video 'I'm F-ing Matt Damon" during her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony pic.twitter.com/RWiZwDV7fR — Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2018

The late-night host also touched on their relationship history, revealing Silverman's true love in life.

"Sarah and I dated for seven years. She mentioned me in her 300-page autobiography four times. I looked it up last night. She mentioned farting 13 times. It has always been her first love," he concluded, eliciting a big laugh from Silverman.

Jimmy Kimmel says how even though he and Sarah Silverman dated for seven years, she only mentioned him in her autobiography four times... "She mentioned farting 13 times" pic.twitter.com/9MCRscW2Ep — Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2018

The 50-year-old comedian also reminisced about the first time they met.

"The first time I met Sarah was in 2001, at the Comedy Central Roast of Hugh Hefner. She was very nice to me before the show and then once we got on stage, I introduced her and she said, 'Jimmy Kimmel, everyone! He's fat and has no charisma," he said.

Kimmel concluded the speech with genuine praise for his one-time girlfriend and two-time Emmy winner.

"Sarah, you really do deserve this honor. You rank among the great comedians. I think you are a vastly underrated and excellent actress. You sing, you write, you kind of play guitar, you really can do it all," he said.

Jimmy Kimmel: "Sarah, you really do deserve this honor. You rank among the great comedians" pic.twitter.com/3ibqLN0VVc — Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2018

Silverman then gave her own heartfelt speech, where she recognized her place on the Walk of Fame next to the beloved Mr. Rogers.

"I can't believe it, I'm next to my number one hero, Mr. Rogers," she said. "He taught me I'm the only one qualified in the whole world to be me and that I deserve love, just only the way I am."

Sarah Silverman says she can't believe she literally gets to be Mr. Rogers' neighbor, forever pic.twitter.com/nI3JsRxJeX — Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2018

Of course, she threw in a little joke at the end. "And now I literally get to be his neighbor forever, which I have to think is maybe bittersweet for him," she said.

For more on Silverman, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Silverman Apologizes to Louis C.K. Accuser Rebecca Corry: 'I’m Sorry, Friend'

Sarah Silverman Jokes She's Waiting for Ex Jimmy Kimmel's 'Tryst' With Wife to Be Over

Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae & Sarah Silverman Poke Fun at 'Vanity Fair' Photoshop Flub With Hilarious 'GQ' Cover

Related Gallery