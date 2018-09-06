It's always nice to see friendly exes.

Sarah Silverman appeared on her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel's show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, last night, and the two playfully talked about their past relationship, with Silverman joking she still wasn't over Kimmel.

When asked what her dating status was, Silverman said, "I'm waiting for this tryst with you to be over! Okay, Molly's cute, she's bright, she's funny, she's blonde, whatever."

Kimmel cracked up and admitted the news that he has been married for five years to his wife, Molly McNearney, with whom he has two children, 4-year-old Jane, and almost one-year-old Billy.

"Yeah, you've got the kids, you've got the marriage, I mean, all right, work it through. You think she's going to wipe your ass when you're old?" Silverman continued. She also joked about Kimmel's powerful monologues advocating for healthcare and gun control.

"It's not fair! She gets new, woke Jimmy. I had Man Show Jimmy," Silverman said, referring to his previous series on Comedy Central.

The hilarious duo also got real about Silverman's most recent ex, actor Michael Sheen, who she had broken up with last year over the holidays.

"I was with Michael [Sheen]. We broke up over Christmas," the 47-year-old explained. "He moved back to the UK, and his life is there, and as you know my life is really not there."

Sheen shares an 18-year-old daughter, Lily, with actress Kate Beckinsale and moved back to the U.K. from Los Angeles shortly after she was accepted into college. Post-break up, Beckinsale hilariously sent a gift to help Silverman get over their mutual ex in the form of blue-and-white M&M's, personalized with a picture of Silverman kissing Sheen on the cheek.

The I Love America star also revealed that she and Sheen still share a connection.

"But I love him to pieces. If he's in town and we're both single, we will make love. He dated someone for a beat, during that time when he was in town, we just hung out and we were bros. We were just bros. I'm good at separating that. I can't even imagine you as a sexual being anymore," she told Kimmel.

Through the jokes, the two have always been supportive of one another. See what Silverman had to say last year about Kimmel's emotional monologue about his son Billy's health in the video below.

