Amy Schumer has plenty of support in her corner.

This week, the comedian returned to the stage two weeks after giving birth to a baby boy named Gene with husband Chris Fischer. However, not everyone supported her returning so soon after becoming a mother; commenters on social media took aim at Schumer's decision. Thankfully, the 37-year-old has folks behind her decision to get back to cracking jokes.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with fellow comedian Michelle Buteau at the premiere for Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe on Wednesday, where she pushed back against Schumer's critics.

"You know what, I know back in the day it took a village, right?" she says. "Like, it takes a village to lift us up and that's what we need to do. We need to lift each other up. I know everybody's just like, 'I wouldn't do that, and I wouldn't do this' and that's fine, you don't have to. But this is our truth and this is what we do."

"So, people wanna go share our stories, let us share our story," the 41-year-old comedian adds. "It's not even about entertainment, people, it's about us. It's cathartic for us to get out there and talk about what just happened to us. So just leave people alone. Let them have date night or go do their show, honey."

Schumer also had a response for the trolls lambasting her for getting back to work after having a baby. On Wednesday, she posted a photo of herself using a breast pump and offering the camera a tired smile.

"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" she captioned the moment.

In the upcoming film, Buteau plays Veronica, who works with Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) a celebrity chef who is starting over after a big breakup. She soon finds her rekindling a friendship with childhood pal Marcus Kim (Randall Park), who has feelings for Sasha. While chatting with ET, Buteau discussed being a part of the project and the film's stellar cast -- including a certain action star.

"And nobody works hard than she does. She's amazing," she gushed of her friend. When asked how Wong got Keanu Reeves to make a cameo, Buteau responded, "How she do that!? How she do it? …She magic, man."

"It's so great when you see your friends win," Buteau said of Wong getting the film made. "Now is the time, diversity matters, these stories are important so I was honored when she was like, 'Be in my movie.' I was like, 'Yes yes yes.'"

Always Be My Maybe arrives on Netflix on May 31.

