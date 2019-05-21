She's back!

Just 14 days after she and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child, Amy Schumer went back to work. The 37-year-old comedian returned to the stage on Monday night at The Comedy Cellar in New York City, and shared a photo from her stand-up set with her Instagram followers.

"I'm back!" she captioned the photo, which was taken by comedian Jon Laster. In the pic, Schumer has her hair pulled back and is wearing a black floral midi-dress with buttons down the front -- which is perfect for pumping and/or breastfeeding.

Former CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin responded to the pic, writing: "I can only imagine what a pump room looks like at a comedy club. Welcome back. #rockstar."

Schumer commented back: "Every room is a pump room if you put your mind to it."

Ali Wentworth was also impressed with the new mom's work ethic, writing: "WHAAAA????? YOU ARE A WARRIOR!"

Schumer gave birth to son Gene Attell Fischer on Sunday, May 5, just before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the arrival of their first son, Archie. "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," Schumer captioned the first photo of her bundle of joy.

Since her son's birth, Schumer has shared several photos of what her first few days of motherhood have been like, including a pic of her pumping. "Guys, what are we doing tonight? #schumerpump #ootd @stassischroeder," she captioned the pic.

Here's more with the new mom:

